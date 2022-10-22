Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTTR. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Matterport by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

