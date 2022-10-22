McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.46

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as low as C$4.38. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 13,414 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
McEwen Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market cap of C$231.92 million and a PE ratio of -27.32.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
See Also
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.