McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.46

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as low as C$4.38. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 13,414 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market cap of C$231.92 million and a PE ratio of -27.32.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining ( TSE:MUX Get Rating ) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

