Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

