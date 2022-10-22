Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 5,974,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

