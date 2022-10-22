Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Up 1.1%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28). Approximately 737,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 442,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.33. The company has a market cap of £103.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.67.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

