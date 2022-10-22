Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.