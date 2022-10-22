Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
