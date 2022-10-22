Mesa Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1818 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of MTR opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

