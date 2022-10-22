Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.35 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $693,414.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.17 or 0.01415606 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005837 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021301 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.01629679 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

