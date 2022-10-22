MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 27190221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £874,860.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

