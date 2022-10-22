MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.06 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $125.19 million and $8.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $28.50 or 0.00148430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.71230976 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,269,675.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.