MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.76 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $129.17 million and $7.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $29.40 or 0.00153201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,192.31 or 1.00000401 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.71230976 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,269,675.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

