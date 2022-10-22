MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MDXG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 6.4 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,248.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $222,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in MiMedx Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 330,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 145,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

