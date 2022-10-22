Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $389.13 million and $5.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.83 or 0.27993195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010933 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 716,080,098 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 715,349,546.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53680318 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $6,849,629.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.