Mizuho Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $55.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

KRC opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

