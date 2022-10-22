Mizuho Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $115.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DTE opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.