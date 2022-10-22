MKM Partners Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $134.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

