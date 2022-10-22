Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 313 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

