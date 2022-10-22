Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 33,570 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

