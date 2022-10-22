Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 51,665 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 51,665 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

