Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,314 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $255.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

