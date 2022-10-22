Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,048 shares of company stock worth $91,075,782 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.