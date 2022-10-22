Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $306.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

