Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $297,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 362.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,680 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.3% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $65,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 10.0 %

FCX stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

