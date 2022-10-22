Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

