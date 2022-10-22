Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

