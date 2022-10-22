Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $38,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $538,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Shares of PNC traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

