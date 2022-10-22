Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $47,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.21. 2,354,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.87 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

