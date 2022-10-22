Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $37.34 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,362. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

