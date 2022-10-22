Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 370,700 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25. The firm has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

