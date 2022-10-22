Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 128,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $68,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

LOW stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,917. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.