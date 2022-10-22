Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 185,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $53,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.