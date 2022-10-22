Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,400 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $49.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,822.79. The company had a trading volume of 307,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,161. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,843.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,969.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,512.45.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

