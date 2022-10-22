Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 55,200 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $125,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,616. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

