Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.93.

MHK opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

