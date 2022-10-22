monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.
monday.com Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
