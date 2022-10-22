Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Monero has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $76.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $140.14 or 0.00732080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,142.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00269115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00113845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00556625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00241684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00271624 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,190,430 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

