Monero (XMR) Price Tops $143.51 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $48.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $143.51 or 0.00747562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00568060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00273313 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,190,876 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

