MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.89.

Shares of MDB opened at $188.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.49. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $166.61 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

