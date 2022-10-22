Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Montage Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

