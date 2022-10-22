Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded bioMérieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
bioMérieux Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20.
About bioMérieux
bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bioMérieux (BMXMF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.