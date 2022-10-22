Morgan Stanley Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Sell

Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock.
FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.25.
Shares of TSE FM opened at C$26.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
