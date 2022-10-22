Morgan Stanley Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Sell

Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.25.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$26.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

