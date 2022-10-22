Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MS opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

