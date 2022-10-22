Morgan Stanley Trims Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Target Price to $55.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

