Morgan Stanley Trims Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Target Price to $55.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

