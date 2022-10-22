Morgan Stanley Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $49.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

EIX opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

