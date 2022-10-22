Morgan Stanley Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $223.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

