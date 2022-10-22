Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 230.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Research analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

