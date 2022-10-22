Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 158 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,510,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 5.7 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.83. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

