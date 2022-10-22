Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cummins by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Up 5.7 %

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $232.79 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.