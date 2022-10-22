Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

GPN opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 634.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

